French bulldog Wilbur is Kentucky town’s new ‘mayor’

Wilbur, a 6-month-old French bulldog, poses for a portrait in Rabbit Hash, Ky., on Nov. 13, 2020. Wilbur was elected the Mayor of Rabbit hash in November's election cycle. The town has elected a canine to the office of mayor since 1998. (Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) AP

Usually, when someone gets elected they’re the one who is seen kissing and holding babies. But in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, the mayor is the one getting cuddled.

Wilbur, a 6-month-old French bulldog, has recently been “elected” mayor of Rabbit Hash, a small historic district in Boone County.

“He’s was just so cute and squishy and adorable and I thought people would get a kick out of him,” said Amy Noland, Wilbur’s mom.

The election, which coincides with presidential elections, is a fundraiser for the Rabbit Hash Historical Society, the stewards of the town.

Wilbur received 13,143 votes, the highest winning total ever. Overall there were 22,985 votes, the highest total for a Rabbit Hash election according to the Rabbit Hash Historical Society.

Noland, of Burlington, said the secret to their success was overloading social media. It doesn’t hurt that Wilbur is extremely cute.

Noland grew up in Eastern Kentucky and visited Rabbit Hash as a child. She said the small river town reminds her of home.

While living in North Carolina in 1998, she heard the news that Rabbit Hash had elected its first dog mayor.

“That immediately sparked my interest that one day I would want to have a dog as mayor,” Noland said. “I got Wilbur and I just knew he was the one.”

Over the past 22 years, the “election” has been the biggest fundraiser for the Rabbit Hash Historical Society, the nonprofit that ensures the preservation and upkeep of the historic town.

Wilbur is the fifth mayor of Rabbit Hash and will serve for four years before having to run for re-election. Wilbur beat out incumbent mayor Brynn, a pit bull who has spent the last four years in office.

Other mayors include Lucy Lou, the first female mayor and a visionary who instituted term limits. She served from 2008 until 2016. Goofy was the first mayor, elected in 1998. He died in office, passing at the age of 16. Junior, the second mayor, was elected in 2004.

A few weeks after the election, Noland and Wilbur were running a “hectic” schedule, making media spots all over the world and posting to social media. She said the attention is worth it because it can lead to more fundraising for Rabbit Hash, and Wilbur’s posts send a positive message.

“It’s been fun to watch him make people so happy,” said Seth Westfall, Wilbur’s other parent.

As for the next four years, Wilbur still has some growing up to do. If it seems like the fame is going to his head, it’s likely just a growth spurt.

As for big plans and events, nothing is on the calendar yet, due to the pandemic.

“We’d love to see live music return to Rabbit Hash,” Noland said. “That’s one of the fabulous features of this little town is that we get great musicians that come here and gather. That’s a big part of the town, for sure.”

Noland said they would also like to work with local breast cancer foundations and be advocates for mental health.

As mayor, Wilbur plans to stick to his favorite campaign slogan.

“He’s all ears,” Noland said. “It basically meant he’s going to listen to the people and try and keep the town alive.”

Noland hopes to have Wilbur in Rabbit Hash on most weekends.

Advice for getting the mayor’s attention? Wilbur loves getting his belly rubbed and ears scratched.