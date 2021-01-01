Miami Herald Logo
Police: Beaumont officer shot suicidal man who opened fire

The Associated Press

BEAUMONT, Texas

East Texas police fatally shot a man after he began firing a gun while officers were responding to a call about him being suicidal, authorities said.

Officers in Beaumont received a call to a commercial part of the city, 85 miles (137 kilometers) east of Houston, around 5 a.m. Thursday about an armed man who was suicidal, the police department said in a statement.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man, but more than two hours later they called in a SWAT team. The man then began shooting a gun and an officer returned fire, killing him, according to the statement.

Police did not release the man's name, age or the identity of the officer who shot him. A department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

No one else was injured during the shooting, which the Beaumont police are investigating.

