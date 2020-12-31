Miami Herald Logo
New U.S. attorney takes over in eastern Missouri

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

The eastern district of Missouri has a new U.S. attorney.

Sayler Fleming was appointed by Attorney General William Barr to replace Jeff Jensen, who resigned earlier this month. Fleming took over as of Thursday.

Fleming now leads the district that serves 49 counties in Missouri. The U.S. attorney is responsible for prosecuting crimes such as terrorism, public corruption, child exploitation and others.

Fleming has served as appellate chief in the U.S. attorney's office. Before that the Charleston, Missouri, native was an associate at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

Jensen was nominated in 2017 by President Donald Trump. He replaced Richard Callahan, who was nominated in 2009 by President Barack Obama.

