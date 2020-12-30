Loeffler’s closing TV message before election: ‘America is counting on us’

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler's closing TV argument in Georgia's epic runoffs is much the same as her opening one: A vote for Republicans is a vote to "stop socialism in its tracks."

The Republican launched a final 30-second ad on Wednesday that features her fiery speech at a campaign rally, interspersed with a narrator emphasizing the high-stakes of the Jan. 5 runoffs for control of the U.S. Senate.

"We've got a job to do here in Georgia. America is counting on us," said Loeffler, adding: "If you vote, we will win. If you don't, we will lose America."

Though she never mentions the name of her opponent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, the ad echoes the messaging that she and fellow Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue have embraced that casts themselves as a GOP "firewall" standing against liberal extremists.

Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who faces Perdue, say that GOP victories would create deeper gridlock in the Senate and jeopardize President-elect Joe Biden's agenda.

Democrats must win both the Jan. 5 runoffs to force a 50-50 tie in the U.S. Senate with Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Republicans need only win one of the seats to maintain control of the chamber, though both GOP incumbents are essentially running as a packaged deal.

Here's the transcript:

KELLY LOEFFLER: We've got a job to do here in Georgia. America is counting on us.

NARRATOR: Only you can stop the Radical Left from total control.

LOEFFLER: If you vote, we will win. If you don't, we will lose America.

NARRATOR: This Tuesday, everything is on the line.

LOEFFLER: We are going to stop socialism in its tracks. Together, we are gonna save America. God Bless you. God Bless America.