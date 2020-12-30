Raleigh police chief announces retirement

North Carolina’s capital city is set to get a new chief of police.

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said in a statement Wednesday that she plans to retire at the start of April. She is the first African-American woman to ever lead the department.

Deck-Brown joined the department in 1987. She rose through the ranks and was promoted to deputy chief in June 2011. She was picked to be the chief in 2013, winning the job over two other candidates.

“To the women and men of the Raleigh Police Department – sworn and civilian, volunteers and part-time – I say thank you for all that you do and continue to do to make a difference in the great capital city of Raleigh,” she said in a statement.