Police: Human remains found in SC city

A coroner's office in South Carolina will conduct a forensic exam Wednesday of remains found in a Columbia neighborhood.

The remains were found around 4 p.m. Monday, the Columbia Police Department said. The remains appear to be that of a man, Coroner Gary Watts said, WIS-TV reported.

An anthropologist has been called to help the Richland County Coroner’s Office with the exam.

Colton Triplett said he saw a skeletal torso and a skull while walking with a friend who owns property in the area and another friend who happens to be a police officer with Columbia Police.

“We were just walking over the land and ended up walking toward the back side of the property and came across a torso basically, a ribcage,” Triplett said. “Looked at it for a minute, didn’t think too much of it at first and then we walked a little bit further and found a skull, so we were like, ‘Well, I guess it’s probably time to call the rest of the police department.’”

Watts said the forensic exam will help officials determine a cause of death, along with other information.