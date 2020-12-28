Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Freed, US attorney in Harrisburg for 3 years, is resigning

The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa.

The head federal prosecutor based in Harrisburg announced Monday he's quitting the job later this week.

U.S. Attorney Dave Freed said he's resigning after serving more than three years in the Trump Administration.

The Republican is a former Cumberland County district attorney who lives in Camp Hill.

Freed, 50, is the U.S. attorney in the 33-county Middle District of Pennsylvania, which has courthouses in Harrisburg, Williamsport and Scranton.

One of Freed's top aides, Bruce Brandler, will take over. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will have the authority to choose U.S. attorneys around the country, subject to Senate confirmation.

  Comments  

National

Victim of botched Chicago raid agrees to meeting with mayor

December 28, 2020 6:05 PM

National Politics

House set to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks Trump demanded

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service