Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

New contractor chosen for Savannah River National Lab

The Associated Press

AIKEN, S.C.

The Department of Energy has chosen an Ohio-based contractor to lead the Savannah River National Lab in South Carolina.

The Aiken Standard reports that Battelle, an applied science and technology company, beat out two other bids to manage and operate the nuclear cleanup office located at the Savannah River Site south of Aiken.

Battelle is partnering with subcontractors, including the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, S.C. State University and the University of Georgia Research Foundation.

The contract could potentially extend up to ten years for $3.8 billion.

Battelle is also involved in other national labs, including Los Alamos in New Mexico, Oak Ridge in Tennessee and Lawrence Livermore in California.

Department and university leaders say the new management team will help bolster the lab's research and development skills as well as its science, academic and national security chops.

  Comments  

News

Florida governor’s aide criticized over COVID-19 tweet

December 25, 2020 11:23 AM

News

South Carolina prison employees to get COVID-19 hazard bonus

December 25, 2020 11:17 AM

National

Democrats in Georgia Senate contests take in more than $200M

December 25, 2020 11:05 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service