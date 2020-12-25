Police: Officers kill man shooting into crowd; 2nd male dead

Police say a man firing into a crowd in northeast Philadelphia early Christmas morning was shot and killed by two police officers, and gunfire in the episode killed one person and wounded another.

Sgt. Eric Gripp said officers responded to the Port Richmond neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday after a reported fight between neighbors.

The arriving officers saw a crowd beginning to form outside and 10 to 15 people began fighting. Gripp said they were trying to break up the fight when a man came outside and began firing into the crowd. Both officers fired at the man, striking him several times. He was pronounced dead and his weapon was recovered.

Two males in their teens who were in the crowd were also shot, and one was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead. Another man shot in the neck was reported in stable condition. Gripp said it's unclear whether the two were hit by bullets fired by the shooter but he said the man “was firing into that crowd where those bystanders were standing.”

“This is Christmas morning. This is a terrible tragedy," he told reporters. “This just speaks to the level of gun violence that continues to go on in our city."