Joe and Jill Biden get vaccinated for COVID-19 on television as Trump stays holed up in White House

Dr. Jill Biden got vaccinated for COVID-19 on Monday — and her husband Joe was right behind her.

The future first couple got their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine as they joined a growing list of leaders getting the jab in an effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

President-elect Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and didn’t even flinch as a nurse practitioner gave him the shot in the left arm at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

“People should be ready to get the vaccine when it’s available,” Joe Biden said.

Jill Biden, who got her initial shot earlier Monday, watched carefully as her husband received the shot, then took a vaccination card that reminds patients to take the second dose.

Joe Biden took the opportunity to pay tribute to health care workers and even said President Donald Trump’s administration deserves some credit for the successful vaccine effort.

“I want to thank everybody for all you’ve done,” Biden said. “You’re the real heroes.”

Vice President Mike Pence and congressional leaders from both parties have already received their first shots.

But Trump has inexplicably chosen not to receive the vaccine himself and has instead left it to Pence to cheer the effort by visiting hospitals and vaccine production centers.

Trump has remained holed up in the White House, out of sight to the American people as the coronavirus pandemic claims thousands of lives daily.

The second vaccine, this one from Moderna, is being distributed nationwide starting Monday. It comes a week after Pfizer started distributing millions of doses.