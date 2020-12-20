Miami Herald Logo
Officials: Officer shot outside Pennsylvania police station

The Associated Press

MCKEESPORT, Pa.

A Pennsylvania law enforcement officer was shot Sunday evening while taking a man into custody outside of a police station, according to a county spokesperson.

The officer was shot outside of the McKeesport Police station and taken to a local trauma center, Allegheny County Communications Director Amie Downs said. The officer's identity and condition were not immediately known.

The suspect escaped and was being sought Tuesday night by multiple law enforcement agencies, Downs said.

Allegheny County police said law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to the station.

