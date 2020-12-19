County elections board rejects challenges to voter rolls

The elections board in a Georgia county has rejected attempts to disqualify tens of thousands of voters before two U.S. Senate runoffs.

The Cobb County Board of Elections & Registration voted during a short livestreamed meeting on Friday to deny a full hearing to two challenges, news outlets report.

Both challenges say the board should strike names appearing on both the voter rolls and on a national database of people who have moved.

Board attorney Gregg Litchfield told members that, for one thing, people on the national registry might just happen to have the same name as a Cobb County resident, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

It said similar challenges are being filed across the state ahead of Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoffs on January 5.