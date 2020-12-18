East Carolina University’s new chancellor is Philip Rogers

East Carolina University's new chancellor is a native of Greenville and a former administrator at the school.

WRAL reported Thursday that Philip Rogers, 37, was elected unanimously by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors.

Rogers had worked at the school as a policy analyst before becoming chief of staff to then-Chancellor Steven Ballard in 2008. For five years, he was responsible for external relations for the university. That included government relations and communications.

For the last seven years, he has worked at the nonprofit American Council on Education. There, he has helped lead the council’s academic and research initiatives.

“Dr. Rogers is a driven leader who brings energy and vitality to ECU. He has broad national higher education experience and deep local roots in Greenville. Philip is invested in ECU for the long haul and will bring steady, stable leadership. It’s my enormous pleasure to welcome Philip and his family home,” UNC President Peter Hans said in nominating Rogers for the post.

Rogers earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Wake Forest University. He has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also has a doctorate in higher education management with distinction from the University of Pennsylvania.