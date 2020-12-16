Cooper signs disaster declaration for N. Carolina counties

The Small Business Administration has approved North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for five counties affected by heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta.

The declaration, signed by Cooper on Tuesday, affects Alexander, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell and Wilkes counties. Approval means SBA low-interest disaster loans are available to people and businesses recovering from the November storm.

Heavy rains spawned by Eta caused widespread flooding across North Carolina on Nov. 12, requiring evacuations, water rescues, and leading to 12 deaths. Six of the deaths occurred when flood waters swamped an Alexander County campground. The storm also damaged and washed out roads and caused power outages.

“The tragic consequences of this storm left loved ones grieving, families without homes, and damaged communities,” Cooper said in a statement. “While the declaration can’t bring back those lives, it is a way to help those communities begin to recover and move forward.”