Mississippi casts its 6 electoral voters for President Trump

The Associated Press

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, right, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, wears his "Trump" face mask as he waits while Secretary of State Michael Watson tends to the official duties overseeing the casting of votes in Mississippi's Electoral College, at the state Capitol in Jackson, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON. Miss.

Mississippi on Monday cast all six of its Electoral College votes for Republican President Donald Trump.

The father of Gov. Tate Reeves was among the six men casting electoral votes for the president, who lost his bid for reelection.

Terry Reeves owns a heating and air-conditioning business but grew up in modest circumstances in a large family in a two-bedroom home in a small town, his son, the governor, said.

“It speaks to what’s possible in Mississippi and in America,” Tate Reeves said.

Trump received nearly 58% of the popular vote in Mississippi. The state has voted for the Republican candidate in each of the past 11 elections going back to Ronald Reagan in 1980.

