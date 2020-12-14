Miami Herald Logo
Missouri presidential electors meeting to vote for Trump

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo

Missouri's presidential electors are gathering at the state Capitol to officially cast their votes for Republican President Donald Trump.

Trump is expected to receive all 10 of Missouri’s Electoral College votes during the 2 p.m. Monday meeting that is occurring in a Senate committee room.

Though Democrat Joe Biden won nationally, Trump easily carried Missouri with nearly 57% of the vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Missouri's electors were chosen earlier this year by a vote of Republican Party members. The electors include state Sen. Dan Hegeman, state Rep. Glen Kolkmeyer and several other state and local Republican party leaders. State Republican Party Executive Director Jean Evans says she does not expect any of the electors to defect and vote for Biden.

December 14, 2020 10:24 AM
