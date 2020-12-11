North Carolina troopers say child killed in hit-and-run

A 2-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered off from him home was killed in an apparent hit-and-run, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said in an email that family members found the toddler on the roadside in Wilkes County on Thursday, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.

According to the patrol, the child had been left at home with two other children while a parent went to a neighboring house. Investigators said the unidentified driver was going north on Traphill Road near Boone at about 8:30 p.m. before hitting the child and leaving the area.

A relative took the toddler to the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department for aid before he was taken to Wilkes Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the patrol said.