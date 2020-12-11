Electoral College, ADVISORY

EDITORS:

The 538-member Electoral College formally selects the next president on Dec. 14, with electors gathering in the states to cast their ballots for both president and vice president. Results of the Electoral College vote are due to be received, and typically approved, by a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-LATEST will have a running tally of votes for President Elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump as well as state-by-state look at votes. Graphics will be updated as votes are tallied.

The AP plans the following coverage.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE -SAFE HARBOR: President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection, but Tuesday marked a deadline in federal law that essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbor deadline that means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as president. Story moved Tuesday, Dec. 8.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE -EXPLAINER: Explainer on the Electoral College and what the process on Dec. 14 will look like. Story moved Friday, Dec. 11.

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

ELECTORAL COLLEGE - POPULAR VOTE: Five times in U.S. history, candidates have lost the popular vote but won the presidency, fueling a movement that has been gaining traction to abolish the Electoral College. UPCOMING: By 10 a.m. Eastern/1500 GMT.

SUNDAY, DEC. 13:

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-OTHER COUNTRIES: The way in which America formally chooses its president stands in stark contrast to how most of the world’s democracies select leaders. In other democratic countries, heads of government are either directly elected by voters or by a parliamentary system in which the party winning the most seats in the national assembly selects the head of state. Complications can arise, such as second-round voting or the the need to form coalitions. UPCOMING: By 1 p.m. Eastern/1600 GMT.

MONDAY, DEC. 14

ELECTORAL COLLEGE: The electors in each state meet to formally vote for the next president. Most states have laws binding their electors to the winner of the popular vote in their state, measures that were upheld by a Supreme Court decision this year. UPCOMING: By 3 a.m. Eastern/0800 GMT. Will be updated throughout the day.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE - LATEST: Latest developments in the Electoral College. Will be updated throughout the day. Includes a running tally of votes for Biden/Trump and state-by-state votes.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE -REPUBLICANS: Is this the moment that prominent Republican holdouts accept the results of the election? UPCOMING: By 5 p.m. Eastern/2200 GMT.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE -ANALYSIS: Despite the unprecedented attacks on the integrity of the election, the system held. UPCOMING: By 5 p.m. Eastern/2200 GMT.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE -MISINFORMATION: The Associated Press will report on possible misinformation as electors cast their votes. UPCOMING: On Merits.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE - TRUMP: How will President Trump handle this moment? UPCOMING: By 5 p.m. Eastern/2200 GMT.

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

ELECTORAL COLLEGE -TRUMP SUPPORTERS: Following the Electoral College vote, will Trump supporters accept the results? UPCOMING: By 5 p.m. Eastern/2200 GMT.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-MEDIA: Several conservative media personalities have backed President Trump’s baseless claims about a fraudulent election and suggested it wasn’t over. Will the electoral college vote change their tune? UPCOMING: By 5 p.m. Eastern/2200 GMT.

INTERACTIVES/GRAPHICS:

ELECTION 2020 -PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL RESULTS: The 2020 election results for the U.S. shown in a map, with states sized by the number of allocated electoral votes. The map indicates the state's winner. Balance of power charts for both electoral and the popular vote are included as well as an expected vote count dashboard below the map for each state. 6 col x 11 inches.

ELECTORAL CERTIFICATION: Graphic shows electoral certification totals for the 2020 presidential race and which candidate won each state. 2 col x 4 1/2 inches.