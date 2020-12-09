Kansas Lawmaker-Legal Issues-ADVISORY

Miami Herald Logo
TOPEKA — A soon-to-be seated Kansas lawmaker has had a temporary anti-stalking order issued against him in court at the request of a former opponent’s campaign manager, who said he sent her harassing messages, came to her home twice and tried to get her evicted. It’s the latest controversy involving state Rep. Aaron Coleman, a 20-year-old Democrat from Kansas City, Kansas. Others include allegations of circulating revenge porn and threatening to shoot a student when younger and post-election criticism of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly for not being liberal enough. By John Hanna. SENT: 769 words. AP PHOTOS RPJH201, KSTOP103.

