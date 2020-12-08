Miami Herald Logo
Choctaw ex-Tribal Council member pleads guilty to wire fraud

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

A former elected official for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud.

Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, forged hotel bills and receipts and submitted them to the tribal government for reimbursement between August 2016 and November 2018, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and the head of the FBI in Mississippi, Michelle A. Sutphin, said in a news release Monday.

Anderson was a member of the Tribal Council but did not seek reelection after a federal grand jury indicted him in February 2019. He entered the guilty plea Thursday before U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III.

Sentencing is set for March 3 in Jackson. Anderson faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

