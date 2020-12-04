Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Gov. Hutchinson appoints new Game and Fish commissioner

The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A Fort Smith businessman was appointed to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Friday by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson appointed Bennie Westphal to replace Commissioner Joe Morgan, who died in November.

Westphal is chief executive officer of The Westphal Group, which is involved in commercial real estate development, oil and gas investments, and insurance sales.

In a statement, Westphal called the appointment an honor.

“Arkansas is so abundant in its natural beauty," Westphal said. "I have been an avid hunter and fisherman most of my life and look forward to learning and working with the Commission.”

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State

Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

News

Pence comes to Georgia as calm before potential Trump storm

December 04, 2020 1:53 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service