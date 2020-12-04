Fork named next chief of staff for N.C. Senate leader Berger

North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger's next chief of staff will be his top legal adviser for the past two years.

The Republican announced on Friday that Brian Fork will succeed Andrew Tripp, who is leaving to become general counsel for the University of North Carolina System.

Fork went to Davidson College and the UNC School of Law. He was in private practice before joining Berger's team in 2018.

The succession is similar to what's happened over in the House, where Speaker Tim Moore announced last month his chief of staff's departure for a post within the university system. Bart Goodson was replaced by Neal Inman, who was most recently Moore's general counsel.