Shawnee mayor charged with felony perjury in Kansas

The Associated Press

Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler has been charged with felony perjury, court records show.

Distler, 47, was released Wednesday on a $2,500 bond, the Kansas City Star reported.

The criminal complaint by the Johnson County district attorney’s office alleges that on March 7, she did “unlawfully, feloniously, intentionally, and falsely subscribe as true and correct under penalty of perjury any material matter in any declaration, verification, certificate or statement.”

Distler did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Online court records do not indicate a defense attorney in the case.

She has served as mayor of Shawnee, Kansas, since 2015 and was reelected last year. She also previously served on the city council.



    
