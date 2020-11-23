Miami Herald Logo
Knife-wielding man killed by Beaumont police

The Associated Press

BEAUMONT, Calif.

Beaumont police shot and killed a man Sunday who came towards officers while holding two large knives, authorities said.

Police in the Riverside County city east of Los Angeles received a 911 call Sunday night about a man brandishing a knife at a business, police said.

Officers found a man with two large knives at an intersection and shot him after he approached them, police said.

He died at the scene.

Other details about the shooting weren't immediately released.

