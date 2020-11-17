Miami Herald Logo
Pennsylvania town to remove ‘squaw’ from streets, trails

The Associated Press

FOX CHAPEL, Pa.

A western Pennsylvania town council has voted to remove “squaw” from street and trail names after objections to the word as a derogatory term for Native American women.

The Fox Chapel Council took the action Monday, months after several citizens objected to its use.

The council will develop new names for Old Squaw Trail, Squaw Run Road and Squaw Run Road East by March.

WTAE-TV reported council member Betsy Monroe said the word was a problem.

“The overwhelming evidence that we got from the largest and most respected Native American organizations in the nation demonstrated that there is a fact that this is a slur,” Monroe said.

