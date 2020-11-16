National Politics
Monday morning car crash in Montgomery kills 3
Three people have died after a car crash involving two vehicles on Troy Highway Monday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
News outlets report that the collision, which took place near Bell Road, caused authorities to close the busy roadway for hours. The Montgomery Police Department said in a statement that all lanes in both directions were closed following the crash but later reopened.
Police have not yet released the identities of the victims and an investigation is ongoing.
