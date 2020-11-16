Seat belt enforcement push starts in WVa, other states

Police in West Virginia and other states are heightening efforts to enforce seat belt laws.

Police agencies in West Virginia will join counterparts in Maryland and Virginia on Monday to enforce seat belt laws on roads in counties that border the three states, the West Virginia Department of Transportation said in a statement.

A similar effort will be held on Friday among law enforcement agencies in border counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, the statement said.

In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s high-visibility seat belt enforcement effort runs from Monday through Nov. 29.