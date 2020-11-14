Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Off-duty sheriff’s deputy injured in shooting in Durham

The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Durham County was injured Saturday when several shots were fired into his car, authorities said.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office in a statement said the deputy was transported to a local hospital with injuries that do not threaten his life. The department did not immediately release the name of the deputy.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m., when the unknown occupants of a silver sedan fired into the deputy’s vehicle. They did not provide additional details of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact authorities.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National Politics

Police: 5-year-old girl hurt in Missouri rolling gun battle

November 14, 2020 12:27 PM

National Politics

Lawmakers want Arizona picked for Space Command headquarters

November 14, 2020 12:27 PM

News

Suburban Philadelphia voters surge with verve to oust Trump

November 14, 2020 12:14 PM

National Politics

Troy dedicates building named for John Lewis

November 14, 2020 12:08 PM

News

Shhhh! Georgia city considers hushing noisy leaf blowers

November 14, 2020 12:00 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service