Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Recent editorials from Georgia newspapers:

___

Nov. 11

The Brunswick News on Veterans Day:

Our country recently held an election where we the people had the honor of picking our next leaders on a local, state and federal level. Whether or not your opponent of choice won, it is important to remember that we at least have the right to pick our leaders.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There are places around the world that do not get that chance. We have that right today because of the American men and women who have shed their blood all around the world to preserve the fundamental basis of our country — a government by the people and for the people.

Nov. 11 was originally set up as Armistice Day, celebrating the end of World War I and the veterans who bravely fought back tyranny. After we had another World War, Armistice Day would become Veterans Day to honor all who have served to protect our freedom.

Today is more than just a holiday or a day where we don’t have to go to work or school. Veterans Day is a chance for all of us to show our appreciation and gratitude for those who have fought to preserve the United States.

Our forefathers had to fight the armies of a king to earn their right to govern themselves. That included a rematch just a few decades later as our fledgling country again tangled with the British.

A schism in the country would lead to one of our darkest hours in the Civil War, but we would rally together in the aftermath. Our soldiers were on the ground in World War I fighting to stop the advancement of the Central Powers across Europe.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Perhaps our finest moment, though, was in World War II. A surprise attack bought us into the war, and the resolve of our soldiers led us to victory. We fought on multiple fronts to counter the evil ideology that Germany, Italy and Japan tried to force onto the world. With righteousness on our side, our soldiers put down the menace that threatened freedom for everyone.

When our country was attacked years later on 9/11, it was again our soldiers who led the way. We fought not only to preserve our freedom, but also to help others gain their own, and we took down the terrorist leaders who masterminded that insidious plot in the process.

We only have the American way of life because of those who have put on the uniforms of our armed services and protected it from our enemies. We owe them a debt none of us can ever truly repay. What we can do, though, is to make sure we honor those who have served when we get the chance.

This Veterans Day, take at least a moment to thank the veterans in your life and any others you come across. Without them, none of us would be free.

Online: https://thebrunswicknews.com/

___

Nov. 10

The Daily Citizen-News on U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue calling for the resignation of Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger:

We expect our elected officials to make decisions and proclamations based on facts.

That goes for a local board of education discussing the need for a new school to Congress debating a spending measure.

But sadly, that doesn’t always apply to our politicians. On Monday it was our two U.S. senators from Georgia -- Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue -- launching an attack on Georgia’s election process with no facts to back up their accusations.

In a joint statement, the Republican duo tore into Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his handling of the Nov. 3 election, going as far to call for his immediate resignation.

On Saturday, The Associated Press called the presidential race in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, who was projected with 290 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 214. To win the election, 270 electoral votes are needed.

Trump -- with few facts and little evidence -- has alleged voter fraud in several battleground states. By Monday afternoon, Biden led Trump by more than 11,500 votes in the race for Georgia’s 16 electoral votes. The Associated Press has not yet called Georgia for Biden. This would the first time Georgia has gone for a Democrat in an presidential election since Bill Clinton in 1992.

The senators from Georgia, who are both in runoffs against Democratic opponents on Jan. 5, claim: “We believe when there are failures, they need to be called out -- even when it’s in your own party. The secretary of state has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

The senators ambiguously referred to “too many failures in Georgia elections this year and the most recent election has shined a national light on the problems.”

What are those “too many failures”? Neither Loeffler nor Perdue offered any examples. Not only is that unfair to Raffensperger and to all election officials across the state, but it’s also a dangerous attempt to undermine our election process.

Raffensperger fired back in a statement saying he would not resign. He even took a jab at Perdue.

“I know emotions are running high,” Raffensperger said. “Politics are involved in everything right now. If I was Sen. Perdue, I’d be irritated I was in a runoff. And both senators and I are all unhappy with the potential outcome for our president. But I am the duly elected secretary of state. One of my duties involves helping to run elections for all Georgia voters. I have taken that oath, and I will execute that duty and follow Georgia law.”

So far, there has been no widespread voter fraud discovered in Georgia. If alleged voter fraud happened in here during the general election, those cases should be investigated thoroughly. If any voter fraud is discovered, those responsible should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The senators from Georgia are playing to their base for votes, and to Trump for support, as they prepare for their runoffs in a little less than two months. Their baseless accusations may fire up their supporters, but more than anything their claims leave them looking desperate to hang on to power in the Senate.

We expect more out of our two sitting U.S. senators. We expect facts.

Online: https://www.dailycitizen.news

___

Nov. 10

The Valdosta Daily Times on poll workers and President Donald Trump making unsupported claims about widespread voter fraud in the presidential election:

We commend Deb Cox, her staff at the Lowndes County elections office and all the poll workers across our county who worked tirelessly to execute and safeguard the election.

We all owe a debt of gratitude to the women and men, Republicans and Democrats, who work so hard at the polls and also the staff who provide the professional support necessary to pull off the massive undertaking.

They join their counterparts throughout the state of Georgia and the nation in this great exercise of democracy in action.

These poll workers are your friends and neighbors.

They are people you can trust and believe in.

They should not be vilified.

They most certainly are not crooks or thieves trying to steal an election from anyone.

They do not do what they do to get Republicans elected or to get Democrats elected, they are there to secure the vote — everyone’s vote.

Let us be clear, there is no evidence of widespread, systemic voter fraud locally, in the state of Georgia or across the United States.

We can believe in our nation’s voting apparatus. That does not mean that mistakes do not happen or that there are not glitches along the way. In fact, there are snafus in every election but that does not mean the results are tainted or that someone criminally tried to steal an election.

When you take to social media to suggest the election is being stolen, you are attacking these volunteers and local elections officials, essentially saying they are either not competent to do their jobs or that they are corrupt. Either allegation is blatantly false.

It is certainly OK to call for a recount in a close election that falls within the margin allowing for such recalls in our state.

And, of course, every last vote of every legally registered voter who votes on time should be counted.

However, that is a far cry from carelessly, and falsely, alleging attempts to fraudulently steal an election. President Donald Trump is going to do what he does and say what he says but that does not mean that you should go on social media and repeat his false and reckless claims.

You may not like the outcome of the election and that is most certainly fair for you to say. You may think that 75 million Americans should have voted differently. You may adamantly disagree with polices and positions of President-elect Joe Biden. It is great that in our nation we can disagree, see things differently and publicly express our points of view.

But, falsely claiming a fraudulent, stolen election is an attack on our liberty.

Once again, we thank all local poll workers for your honesty, integrity and hard work.

Online: https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/