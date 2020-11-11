1 killed, 1 wounded in Kern County law enforcement shootings

A man armed with a knife was killed and an armed home intruder was wounded in law enforcement shootings in Kern County, authorities said.

The fatal shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Oildale area north of Bakersfield when a sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a suspicious person and encountered a man armed with a large kitchen knife, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

“During the interaction between the deputy and the subject, an officer involved shooting occurred. Medical aid was rendered however the subject succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said.

The identity of the man was not immediately released.

The deputy was placed on routine administrative leave pending the investigation.

About an hour earlier, Bakersfield officers responded to a report of an intruder armed with a firearm in a residence, the Police Department said in a statement.

“Responding officers located an adult male suspect fleeing from the residence,” it said. “Officers pursued the suspect on foot and an officer involved shooting occurred. The suspect was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A firearm was recovered from the suspect.”

Three officers fired their guns and none were injured, the department said, noting that all were equipped with body cameras.