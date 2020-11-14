Tough upbringings help officers with police work

They say part of life involves rising above the things that could easily beat you down.

Butler Twp. Police Officer George Keifer said that lesson began unfolding at age 5 when he was dropped into foster care.

“You’re on your own,” he said. “You have to survive.”

Fellow Officer Josh Heck shares a similar story, having entered the foster system at age 7 after growing up in 1980s Philadelphia — a time when crack was said to be king in the Northeast, and was merciless in major cities.

Both men defied the statistics — and the people who implied, or bluntly said, they would fail. They moved past the traumas they encountered, finding success and a passion for helping others.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

And their paths have converged twice, first as foster children at United Charities Inc. in West Hazleton, and now as grown men in uniform at the township police station in Luzerne County.

Growing up in foster homes

Keifer estimates he spent time in 22 or 23 foster homes.

There were also two boys’ homes, one of them the red brick group home on Madison Avenue where United Charities stands today.

He never knew what it meant to live in a typical family. He didn’t know what it meant to have his own property and his own bedroom, instead sharing everything with dozens of kids living communally — each with a similar story behind how they ended up there.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

So when a man from Butler Twp. took Keifer in at 16 years old, it was strange.

“I think I had $10 to my name,” he said of when he left United Charities.

Heck was born in Philadelphia in 1984 to a 55-year-old father and a 21-year-old mother. His father died when he was 7, and in the wake of his death, Heck, his mother and two sisters were homeless. For weeks they slept in vestibules of businesses, at homes of family members and wherever else they could seek refuge.

His mother was swept up in the crack epidemic. She couldn’t break from the proverbial demons dragging her deeper into addiction, so she took her two younger children to a group home.

Heck would end up at five different foster homes, oftentimes with families who didn’t support him, with the exception of one Delaware County family, who he keeps in touch with today. He’d later be sent to two group homes, one of them United Charities.

Connection with police

Heck still had “inner city” in him when he moved to Luzerne County.

He’d get into fights, some of them on the first three days he spent in West Hazleton. He said he’d act out and put himself in situations he shouldn’t have been in. Eventually, something clicked and he changed course.

The 2003 graduate of Hazleton Area High School found his way to football as a way to get out of the house. But the sport gave him so much more. He had the support of his teammates and coaches, one of whom was Tom Major, a retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper. That coach-player relationship did more than improve his performance on the gridiron; it showed him police are people.

“It humanized them,” said Heck, who remembered being schooled on occasion in Philadelphia about not talking with the cops so he didn’t get the label of neighborhood rat.

While he excelled at football, ranking second all-time at Hazleton Area in career rushing yards with 3,446 yards and third in rushing touchdowns with 35 for 254 points scored, it wasn’t something he planned to do forever. But it was a vehicle that got him into Bloomsburg University.

At first Heck thought about becoming a police officer, but he changed course and took up social work, hoping to reach out to kids like him, familiar with the dangers of city life —like the time Heck’s uncle was shot while he and other bystanders scattered at the sound of the bullets.

He worked as a counselor at Glen Mills School in Delaware County for five years after graduation, helping many kids who would go on to find success and detach themselves from the hard lives they were handed. Among the kids he came in contact with was Bernard Pierce, who played for Temple University and eventually, the Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl winning team.

“I’ve been where you are. I know what you’re doing. I know about the streets,” he’d tell them. Heck advised that they focus on their passions or what they’re good at. “Use whatever you have and make yourself better at it. Do something positive with it.”

“I’m very proud of that work,” said Heck.

Brothers in blue

Heck came back to Greater Hazleton, eventually finding his way to the Lackawanna College police academy and to Butler Twp., where he not only enforces the law but has the opportunity to “get people through a situation.”

One of his first days on the job, Heck couldn’t help but think Keifer looked familiar, and then a glance at his badge triggered something.

“Weren’t you at the home back in the day?,” Heck asked, recalling Kiefer as one of the older kids who lived at United Charities.

His recollection was correct.

Keifer graduated from Hazleton Area High School in 1999 and served with the Army for 9 years, twice deployed overseas, before returning home and entering law enforcement.

“Somebody has to break that chain,” he said about overcoming his difficult upbringing.

Everyone has the ability to do it; excuses are the only thing stopping them, he said. He believes the decisions each person makes can change so many things, citing the Jerry Sandusky case as an example: One person stepped up to talk and from that other victims stepped forward, action was taken, laws changed and justice served, he said.

Over time, he reflected on the situations he was dealt as a child and developed a desire to help others.

Still, “I never imagined I would become an officer,” Keifer said.

Heck said had he not escaped his childhood upbringing, he would probably be on the opposite side of the law.

“If I stayed in Philly I know I would have ended up in jail,” he said.

Equal treatment

Their stories help humanize these two officers, and they say it also helps them with their police work.

They both lived with kids of different racial and ethnic groups. Who someone is, where they come from, their religion or skin color, “It doesn’t matter. We all bleed red,” Keifer said.

“Everybody gets treated equal. That’s the way it is. That’s the oath I took,” he added.

All these life experiences, even the sad ones, sculpted them. Keifer’s early years remind him of what it’s like to be in the position of the victim, and it explains the passion behind his work. He understands what it feels like to be left behind, to be absent of stability. Offering people help is what makes life worthwhile and what provides satisfaction for police, he said.

Their work takes them from longer investigations to monitoring traffic and responding to a variety of calls — cases of fraud, domestic violence, narcotics, mental health and vehicle crashes.

“These are the tools I need to survive,” said Keifer as he checked on the equipment in his police vehicle before hitting the road one day in October.

A short time later he’s called to a township business by the in-station dispatcher. A disgruntled former employee is accused of threatening to shoot a former boss in the head. Keifer collects the details from the shaken witnesses, reassures them and tries to call the accused woman several times.

“This is going to end in a criminal complaint,” he said before diving into the thick Pennsylvania Crimes Code book at his desk.

___

Online:

https://bit.ly/3oOAL4d