Missing North Carolina hunter found dead in South Carolina

A hunter who went missing in South Carolina was found dead following a multi-agency search over the weekend.

Union County Sheriff’s deputies and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources began searching for John Michael Houser of Kings Mountain, North Carolina after he was reported missing while hunting Saturday, according to the agency.

Authorities used K-9 units and a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter to search for the 52-year-old until about 11:30 p.m., when the effort was called off due to the difficult terrain and the lack of light, the sheriff's office said.

The search resumed Sunday morning and rescuers discovered Houser's body in a wooded area in Jonesville around 1 p.m., news outlets reported, citing the coroner’s office.

Authorities did not immediately give a cause of death or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. An autopsy was set for Tuesday.

The investigation remained ongoing