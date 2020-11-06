Miami Herald Logo
Suspect in Louisiana death arrested in Mississippi

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS

A man wanted in connection with the strangulation death of his ex-girlfriend in suburban New Orleans was captured Thursday in Mississippi, federal and state authorities said.

Dennis Sheppard, 57, was wanted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in the death of Jyra Holmes, 39, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told news outlets.

Sheppard was arrested in the Gulf Coast city of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Authorities said Holmes was killed Monday night in the parking lot of her apartment in Harvey.

Sheppard was jailed in Hancock County pending extradition to Louisiana.

