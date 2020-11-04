Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Suburban Chicago man shot by officer faces multiple felonies

The Associated Press

OAK FOREST, Ill.

A suburban Chicago man who was shot and seriously wounded Sunday by a police officer faces multiple felony counts alleging that he shot the officer first.

Shederick Ricks, 30, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, Oak Forest police said.

The South Holland man allegedly shot an Oak Forest officer early Sunday after trying to get into a stolen vehicle that was in the process of being towed, police said. The officer then returned fire, striking and seriously wounding Ricks, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Ricks remains hospitalized, police said.

The officer who was shot has been released from a hospital and is still recovering from his injuries.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State

Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Illinois State Police are investigating Sunday's shooting.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service