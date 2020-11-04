Suburban Chicago man shot by officer faces multiple felonies

A suburban Chicago man who was shot and seriously wounded Sunday by a police officer faces multiple felony counts alleging that he shot the officer first.

Shederick Ricks, 30, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, Oak Forest police said.

The South Holland man allegedly shot an Oak Forest officer early Sunday after trying to get into a stolen vehicle that was in the process of being towed, police said. The officer then returned fire, striking and seriously wounding Ricks, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Ricks remains hospitalized, police said.

The officer who was shot has been released from a hospital and is still recovering from his injuries.

Illinois State Police are investigating Sunday's shooting.