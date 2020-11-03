Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called Florida

The Associated Press

WHY AP HASN'T CALLED FLORIDA:

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were locked in a tight race in Florida late Tuesday, and it was too early for The Associated Press to call the perennial battleground state.

Florida has a history of close elections, including the state’s 2018 governor’s race, which went to a recount. The AP was waiting on more vote count to come in from south Florida, including Miami-Dade County, the largest county in the state.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

News

The Latest: California rent control measure trailing

November 04, 2020 12:03 AM

News

AP VoteCast: North Carolina voters sour on state of nation

November 04, 2020 12:01 AM

News

AP VoteCast: Voters sour on state of nation

November 04, 2020 12:01 AM

Nation & World

Today in History

November 04, 2020 12:01 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service