Federal agent shoots and kills man in Springfield

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

A federal agent shot and killed a man during an altercation in Springfield, authorities said.

Caleb Slay, 25, died Monday after being shot by a Drug Enforcement Administration agent who was assigned to the agency's St. Louis division, the agency said in a news release.

Agents were conducting surveillance when they saw someone possibly violate a federal law, although the agency did not clarify what alleged violation was involved.

When agents went to confront the suspect, Slay approached and a physical altercation broke out between him and the agents. One agent fatally shot Slay, the agency said.

No DEA agents were injured.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the shooting, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey said police did not make any arrests at the scene. It was not clear if the DEA arrested the original suspect.

