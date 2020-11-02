Alabama’s governor says parole director is resigning

Alabama's parole director is resigning amid criticism that prisoner releases slowed during his tenure, and that Black people in particular were unfairly kept behind bars.

Gov. Kay Ivey tasked Charlie Graddick last year with overhauling the agency and prioritizing safety for victims. Ivey praised Graddick's work at the state agency on Monday as she announced his departure, effective Nov. 30.

“When I asked Judge Graddick to take on the Herculean task of turning around the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Charlie told me he would give it his all. And without question, Judge Graddick has laid a solid foundation by focusing on rebuilding staff morale, improving field operations and upgrading the equipment and technology that our Pardons and Paroles employees need to more effectively and efficiently do their jobs," Ivey said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama and other groups had criticized a slower pace of paroles despite coronavirus infections in the state's prisons.

The parole board effectively came to a “screeching halt,” said Rodreshia Russaw, executive director of The Ordinary Peoples Society, a group that works on criminal justice reform and voter registration.

“Instead of granting parole to eligible people who would be able to better protect and care for themselves at home, the (board) has held fewer hearings, granted parole to fewer people and disproportionately denied parole to Black people in the months since COVID-19 was first reported in Alabama,” Russaw said.