SC city’s interim police chief gets post permanently

The City of Greenville has removed the interim tag from its police chief, naming J. H. “Howie” Thompson to the post permanently on Friday.

The city surprised Thompson with the news on a day that happens to be his birthday, news outlets reported.

“I’m humbled. I just really appreciate the opportunity,” Thompson said. “I wanted the opportunity. I’ve been here for 24 years, loved this city, loved these officers. They do a great job, and there’s no better place to work, to live, to play, and I’m glad to be a part of that.”

Thompson had acted as chief since December, when former Chief Ken Miller resigned after a State Law Enforcement Division investigation into misconduct allegations.

Thompson is a 23-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department, including five years on the command staff. He was deputy chief for weeks before assuming the interim chief role.

While Thompson was initially not in the running for the position, the leadership he demonstrated over the past 10 months convinced city leaders that he is the right person for the job, Greenville City Manager John McDonough said.

“If you look at the list of ‘must-have’ qualities and attributes we included in our recruitment packet, you’ll find that Howie Thompson checks all the boxes," McDonough said in a press release.