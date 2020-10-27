Georgia voters should check Election Day polling places

Georgia voters who plan to vote on Election Day should double check their polling places before heading out because some have changed.

In Fulton County, for example, there will be 91 more Election Day polling places than there were for the June primary, bringing the total to 255 for next week's general election. Some precincts were split and others were changed with a goal of having fewer than 5,000 registered voters per polling place, county elections director Rick Barron told reporters during a video press conference Tuesday.

And Fulton County isn't alone. Statewide, there are several hundred new polling places for the general election, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

Voters can check their polling place on the secretary of state's website or by calling their county elections office.