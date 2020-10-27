Ivanka Trump stops at at Pitbull’s Little Havana charter school ahead of Miami rally

With a week to go until Election Day Donald Trump’s children and surrogates are making a final swing through Florida, where latest polling shows a quintessentially Floridian razor-thin margin between Trump and his challenger, former vice president Joe Biden.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior adviser, made a surprise stop Tuesday at a charter school in Little Havana, the heart of Miami’s Cuban exile community.

The first daughter was set to appear at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater in downtown Miami later in the day. Ivanka Trump was fresh off a daytime appearance in Sarasota earlier Tuesday. Last week, she had another Florida double feature, with appearances in Fort Myers and Naples.

Ivanka Trump met with a group of middle school students at SLAM Academy Miami, a charter school opened by worldwide rapper Pitbull last year. Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, is registered to vote in Miami-Dade County as a no-party affiliate, according to county records. He received a mail ballot last week but has not yet returned it.

The first group of students she met were part of the school’s Tech Team, a program where students help other students with technical support. The students showed Trump a glass sphere programmed to move by using a cell phone or tablet.

She also met with the school’s nationally recognized dance team, the Sirens, and the student radio station. The dancers performed a hip-hop dance routine for Trump, who dodged a near-collision with a cartwheeling student.

“Oh, my gosh, you guys are amazing,” she said. “I am exhausted just watching you.” She was joined by Sarah Sanders, President Trump’s former White House press secretary.

President Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was also in Florida Tuesday, where she stumped for Trump in Panama City Beach and Cocoa. On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. will rally voters in Jacksonville, Daytona Beach and Vero Beach.

The tight margin has brought candidates and surrogates from both sides to the Sunshine State for packed calendars of events and fundraisers each week. According to a final pre-election poll by Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Biden holds a 50% to 48% edge over Trump among likely Florida voters. By Tuesday morning, about 6.4 million Floridians had either voted by mail or cast ballots at an early-voting location.

In Orlando Tuesday, former President Barack Obama campaigned for Biden at a drive-in rally where he focused on the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and urged voters to “turn out like never before.” Obama held a similar drive-in rally for the Biden campaign in North Miami Saturday.

Biden himself will campaign in Broward County and Tampa on Thursday.