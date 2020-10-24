Miami Herald Logo
Seattle police fatally shoot dog that mauled owner

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

A Seattle police officer shot a dog to death while responding to a call for help from the pet owner, who was severely mauled by the animal.

The Seattle Police Department said in a release that it is investigating the incident as a police shooting, which happened at a northside Seattle apartment about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The dog attacked three people inside the home, including one man with severe injuries. Officers applied tourniquets to three of his limbs to stem the bleeding at the scene before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said an officer fired one shot at the dog after police heard a screaming woman still trapped inside and couldn't get to her because of the animal.

She and a third person were treated at the scene.

