JBLM soldier killed in incident not related to training

The Associated Press

TACOMA, Wash.

A soldier based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord has been killed in an incident on base near Tacoma, Washington, officials said Thursday.

Spc. Skyler Oliver, 24, served with 1-2 Stryker Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, according to I Corps public affairs officials.

Officials only said the death was not training-related but said the cause of Oliver’s death Saturday, Oct. 17, is under investigation by the Army criminal investigation command, which is standard with unexpected service member deaths.

Oliver, a native of Roy, Utah is survived by his wife, Courtney Oliver, and two young children.

Oliver’s mother, Janet Oliver, told The News Tribune he joined the Army in August 2018 and was assigned to JBLM in Jan. 2019. She described her son as a loving husband and father and a cheerful outdoorsman.

