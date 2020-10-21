Kentucky Democrats outpace Republicans in absentee voting

Kentucky Democrats have sent in absentee ballots at more than twice the rate as Republicans, but more GOP voters are turning out for early in-person voting, according to voting numbers.

Through Tuesday, more than 282,400 Democrats statewide had returned absentee ballots, compared with nearly 116,000 Republicans, according to numbers provided Wednesday. Absentee ballots had been sent to nearly 422,000 Democrats and more than 188,000 Republicans.

Meanwhile, more than 197,300 Republicans had voted in-person, compared with more than 156,000 Democrats. Early in-person voting began Oct. 13.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said he's pleased with the numbers of Kentuckians voting early, saying it will reduce lines at polls on Nov. 3.

“Rather than one Election Day, this year we have 19 election days, so take advantage," he said. “I'm also glad that nearly two out of three absentee voters have returned their ballots. We don’t want postal delays to disenfranchise any voter and we encourage absentee voters to either mail their ballots back promptly or use the dropboxes we’ve made available to county clerks.”

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear also urged Kentuckians to vote early.

Widespread absentee voting and weeks of in-person early voting are the result of an agreement between Beshear and the Republican secretary of state in response to the coronavirus.