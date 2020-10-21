Miami Herald Logo
Officer shot at suspect; unclear if he was hit

The Associated Press

MOLINE ACRES, Mo.

Police continue to search for a suspect after a suburban St. Louis police officer shot at him.

Police aren't sure if the suspect was struck in the incident Tuesday in Moline Acres. The officer involved in the shooting suffered an ankle injury during the confrontation.

Authorities say the Moline Acres officer saw a man wanted for a violent felony and tried to stop him, but he resisted. St. Louis County police say the officer saw that the man had a handgun in his possession and fired at the suspect. Police did not say if the man threatened the officer with the gun, or how many shots the officer fired.

The suspect dropped the gun and ran away.

