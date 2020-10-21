Miami Herald Logo
Eula Battle, wife of Huntsville mayor, dies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala

The wife of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Eula Battle, has died. She was 65.

The mayor's office made the announcement on Tuesday but didn't release a cause of death.

Eula Battle had a more than three-decade career as a schoolteacher, much of it with Madison County Schools. She also cofounded Free 2 Teach, a non-profit that supplies free school materials for local teachers.

Gov. Kay Ivey expressed her sympathy on social media, recalling that the mayor referred to his wife as his best friend. Rep. Mo Brooks, whose congressional district includes Huntsville, tweeted that Battle will be remembered for her kindness and charity.

Besides her husband, Battle is survived by their son and his family and her siblings.

