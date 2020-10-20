Yellowstone proposes earlier opening date for East Entrance

Yellowstone National Park officials proposed an earlier opening date and later closure during the winter at an entrance for snowmobiles and snow coaches.

Park officials announced plans to open the East Entrance from Dec. 15 to March 15, The Billings Gazette reports.

The East Entrance is currently allocated two commercially guided snowmobile trips, one non-commercially guided trip and one commercial snow coach on each day of the winter season.

The updated dates for opening the gate located west of Cody, Wyoming, would coincide with the park’s two other winter gates, the West Entrance near West Yellowstone, Montana, and the South Entrance near Jackson, Wyoming.

Access to the park at the North Entrance near Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming, is the only gate open to automobiles for the entire year.

The East Entrance change could add an average of 19 to 25 additional snowmobiles in the park each day during the winter season.

The maximum number of snowmobiles currently allowed in the park from all entrances in a day is 480.

Over-snow travel was limited by the park with the implementation of a winter-use plan in 2013 requiring snowmobile riders to be accompanied by guides.