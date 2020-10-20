Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Yellowstone proposes earlier opening date for East Entrance

The Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont.

Yellowstone National Park officials proposed an earlier opening date and later closure during the winter at an entrance for snowmobiles and snow coaches.

Park officials announced plans to open the East Entrance from Dec. 15 to March 15, The Billings Gazette reports.

The East Entrance is currently allocated two commercially guided snowmobile trips, one non-commercially guided trip and one commercial snow coach on each day of the winter season.

The updated dates for opening the gate located west of Cody, Wyoming, would coincide with the park’s two other winter gates, the West Entrance near West Yellowstone, Montana, and the South Entrance near Jackson, Wyoming.

Access to the park at the North Entrance near Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming, is the only gate open to automobiles for the entire year.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State

Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The East Entrance change could add an average of 19 to 25 additional snowmobiles in the park each day during the winter season.

The maximum number of snowmobiles currently allowed in the park from all entrances in a day is 480.

Over-snow travel was limited by the park with the implementation of a winter-use plan in 2013 requiring snowmobile riders to be accompanied by guides.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

National Politics

Navy jet crashes in California but pilot ejects safely

October 20, 2020 4:27 PM

People

Papers shed light on early years of USS Constitution, Navy

October 20, 2020 4:22 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service