Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Kentucky man who fired at police in standoff fatally shot

The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, Ky.

Police in Kentucky are investigating the fatal shooting of a suspect who had fired gunshots at officers during a standoff.

The man who lived alone at the residence in Greenville was pronounced dead early Saturday, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

Greenville police officers went to the home to serve a mental health warrant. The man allegedly fired at them and then barricaded himself in his basement. After state police were contacted, negotiations began with the man, who then left the home brandishing a rifle in a threatening manner. A state trooper shot the man, the statement said.

No officers were injured, the statement said.

A state police investigation is ongoing.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State

Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Greenville is about 90 miles north of Nashville, Tennessee.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

World

Puerto Rico, unable to vote, becomes crucial to US election

October 18, 2020 4:48 PM

National Politics

Kansas man shot by police after brandishing a gun

October 18, 2020 4:39 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service