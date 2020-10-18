Miami Herald Logo
Kansas man shot by police after brandishing a gun

The Associated Press

ANDOVER, Kan.

A 46-year-old Kansas man was shot and wounded by a police officer Saturday after he brandished a gun outside a convenience store.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the 46-year-old man from Dodge City, Kansas, was shot Saturday afternoon outside a Kwik Shop in Andover in south-central Kansas. Authorities said the man was shot by an Andover police officer after a verbal exchange between officers and the man.

The suspect fled after he was shot, but he was arrested at a nearby business after a short foot chase.

The man sustained serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

