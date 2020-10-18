Georgia early voting keeps smashing records, 2 weeks to go

Early voting in Georgia continues to smash records, with two weeks of early voting left to go, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.

By 9 p.m. Saturday, more than 1.4 million voters had cast their ballots — up 149% from the first six days in 2016, a news release said.

“Georgia is a leader in election access,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”

His news release said more than 782,500 people had voted in person and more than 654,800 by mail. That compared to 490,100 votes in person and 88,000 by mail by Oct. 23, 2016.

That's a 59.7% increase at the polls and 644% by mail, the statement said.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On the first day of early voting this year in Georgia, more than 128,000 people went to the polls, many of them waiting in line for hours. Saturday's total was 63,723 by 9 p.m., the statement said.

The election is Nov. 3.