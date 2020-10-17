Miami Herald Logo
Police officer shot, another man injured in Kansas shooting

The Associated Press

A police officer and another man were injured by gunfire in Kansas, authorities said.

The Lyons police officer was shot after responding to a 911 call Friday afternoon from a man who said he had been threatened with a gun, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported. The officer when to a Lyons residence and was shot by a man who lived there, 40-year-old Adam Hrabik, the bureau said.

Two bystanders who saw the shooting drove the officer to a hospital in their vehicle.

Additional officers then found a 56-year-old Lyons man outside who had also been shot.

The officer was later transferred from a local hospital to a Wichita hospital in critical condition. The 56-year-old man was in serious condition at a Wichita hospital.

An hourslong standoff ensued after Hrabik retreated into the residence, according to investigators. Negotiators with the Kansas Highway Patrol's special response team got him to leave the home at about 7:10 p.m., The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

